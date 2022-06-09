Berlin Car Incident Was A Terror Act; Claims Actor John Barrowman as He Witnessed Horrific Crash Outside West Berlin Church (VIDEO)

Actor John Barrowman has revealed horrific details about the Berlin car incident, which killed one person and injured over 30, as he was at the site when a man drove his car into the crowd in West Berlin. Describing the incident as a carnage, he called it a terrorist attack.

The actor also revealed that there was a dead body lying in the middle of the road at the site.

A Terrorist Attack

"We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we're not sure there's a lot of people dead bodies all over the place we've seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it's pretty horrific #berlin (sic)," said Barrowman in a tweet.

Witnesses revealed that a silver Renault Clio drove into people on Rankestrasse street on Wednesday morning around 10:30 am.

Two passersby held the driver, who was trying to flee the scene. He is under police custody now.

Barrowman Saw A Dead Body In The Middle of The Road

The actor also posted a video on Twitter and recounted the incident.

"So my friend Mikey K told us to sit by a tree just in case anything else happens because it's something that's between us and any other vehicles that might come," said the actor.

Barrowman also revealed that it was "pretty bad as there's ... over where we are here there's a lot of police, there's a dead body in the middle of the road, then over here there are all the emergency services that are trying to help victims" and people.

Police have revealed that they arrested the driver, who is a 29-year-old German-Armenian living in Berlin but it is still unclear whether the man acted with intent or whether it was a bad accident. He is currently being interrogated by police officials, according to Daily Mail.

The area has been secured by heavily armed police officers and a rescue helicopter was also deployed at the site.