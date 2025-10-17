Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Singapore Police say Investigation Could Take up to Three More Months

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Friday, October 17, that it could take up to three more months to complete its investigation into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg.

On September 19, the 52-year-old singer-songwriter passed away. According to earlier reports, Singapore police had received a call for help at approximately 3:30 pm on St. John's Island. The police stated that there is no suspicion of foul play and that Garg was taken unconscious to the hospital where he passed away.

In his home state of Assam, where he enjoys immense popularity, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised questions.

SPF said on Friday that it is still conducting investigations, but upon request, it sent a copy of Garg's autopsy report and the police's initial conclusions to the Indian High Commission.

According to SPF, the State Coroner in Singapore will review the results of the investigations and decide whether to hold a coroner's inquiry.

The results of the coroner's investigation will be released to the public.

On Friday, the police said, "The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time."

"We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," added SPF.

Garg was in Singapore to attend a cultural festival.

According to several news sources, he had breathing problems while scuba diving. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that drowning was the cause of death.

Supporters and admirers were shocked to learn of Garg's unexpected passing.

Among those who paid their respects to the deceased singer were Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and music composer AR Rahman.

With the song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film Gangster, Garg shot to fame and became a cultural icon in Assam in addition to being a well-known musician.

In Guwahati, Assam, he was cremated with 21-gun salute and state honors. The cremation drew more than a million mourners.

According to Indian media, five individuals, including Garg's manager and the festival organizer, have been arrested as part of an investigation into his death by the Assam chief minister's administration.