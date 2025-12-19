Zubeen Garg Death Case: SPF Investigating Death, Says Findings to go Before State Coroner

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has said it does not suspect foul play in the death of Zubeen Garg, amid online speculation and reports in Indian media about developments in the case.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday, December 18, that it is aware of claims circulating online regarding the circumstances of Garg's death, as well as reports that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four people in connection with the case.

The SPF stressed that investigations in Singapore are still ongoing and are being conducted in accordance with the Coroners Act 2010.

Based on findings so far, the police said there is no indication of foul play in Garg's death. Investigations are continuing, and the authorities did not provide further details at this stage.

Once the SPF has completed its investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner. A Coroner's Inquiry has been scheduled for January and February 2026.

The inquiry is a fact-finding process led by the coroner to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death, and its findings will be made public after the proceedings conclude.

The police reiterated their commitment to carrying out a thorough and professional investigation and called for patience and understanding from all parties involved. They also urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and the sharing of unverified information while the case remains under review.