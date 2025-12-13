Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Festival Organiser Among 4 Booked for Murder

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has filed a charge sheet in the case, marking a major development in the high-profile investigation.

The charge sheet was submitted on Friday, December 12, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati, the officials said.

Running into 3,500 pages, the charge sheet was filed by SIT member Rosy Kalita in the presence of senior officials associated with the probe.

The document outlines the findings of the investigation into the singer's death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, when Garg had travelled there to attend the North-East India Festival.

According to the SIT, four individuals have been charged with murder. Among them is Shyamkanu Mahanta, identified as the organiser of the festival in Singapore. The other three accused are Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, described as associates of the late singer.

In addition, Garg's cousin Sandipan Garg, a suspended police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The charge sheet names a total of seven suspects in connection with the case. While four face murder charges, the remaining accused have been booked for offences including abetment, culpable homicide and breach of trust.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier termed the case a "clear-cut murder" with a shocking motive, prompting the formation of the SIT. The team was constituted under the leadership of special director-general of police Munna Prasad Gupta to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

During the course of the probe, the SIT examined more than 300 witnesses, conducted post-mortem examinations and analysed evidence obtained from Singapore.

The charge sheet includes forensic reports, witness testimonies, digital data and other crucial material that form the basis of the prosecution's case.

The filing of the charge sheet brings the investigation a step closer to trial, as the court is now expected to take cognisance of the charges and initiate further legal proceedings.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Minister said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "The SIT team submitted the charge sheet before the CJM court in Guwahati... We will respect the verdict of the court."