Zubeen Garg Death Case: Coroner's Inquiry into Death of Indian Singer to be Held in Singapore on Jan 14

A coroner's inquiry into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted in a Singapore court on January 14, 2026, to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding his passing.

The inquiry is a fact-finding process led by the coroner, and its findings will be made public once proceedings conclude. Garg, who was 52, died on September 19 after an incident while swimming in the sea off Singapore's coast.

Garg, a well-known singer from India's north-eastern state of Assam, was in Singapore to attend a cultural festival organised by the Assamese community. He had been scheduled to perform at the event the following day.

In an earlier statement, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.30 pm on September 19 at St John's Island, located off the southern coast of mainland Singapore. Garg was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Following his death, authorities in India formed a special investigation team, which subsequently charged several individuals with murder. Those charged include the organiser of the Singapore festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, as well as three of Garg's associates — Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

Garg was a towering figure in Assamese music and culture, with a career spanning more than three decades. He reportedly recorded over 38,000 songs in nearly 40 languages. His debut album, Anamika, released in 1992, is widely regarded as a landmark in Assam's modern music history.

Over the years, Garg received numerous accolades for his contributions to music, including the Global Indian Music Award, the Filmfare Award (East), multiple Prag Cine Awards and the Assam State Film Award. Media reports have also noted that he was named after renowned orchestral conductor Zubin Mehta.