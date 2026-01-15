Zubeen Garg Death Case: Coroner's Inquiry Hears Indian Singer was Severely Intoxicated Before Drowning Near Singapore's Lazarus Island

Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg was "severely intoxicated" when he drowned while swimming near Lazarus Island in September 2025, a police investigator told a coroner's inquiry on Wednesday, January 14.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Lim from the Police Coast Guard testified that Garg, 53, had consumed alcohol and repeatedly refused to wear a life vest before jumping into the water from a yacht.

The inquiry heard that Garg suddenly became motionless while swimming and was later found floating face down, despite efforts by those on board to persuade him to return to the vessel.

ASP Lim said Garg was pulled back onto the yacht, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered. An emergency call was made at 3.36 pm, and a Police Coast Guard boat arrived within 10 minutes.

The yacht was subsequently guided to Marina South Pier, where Garg was taken by ambulance to Singapore General Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5.13 pm on September 19, 2025. The cause of death was determined to be drowning.

The inquiry heard that Garg had 333mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, more than four times Singapore's drink-driving limit of 80mg per 100ml. An autopsy report stated that this level of alcohol would have significantly impaired his coordination.

Garg, a well-known artiste from India's north-eastern state of Assam, was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival and had been scheduled to perform on September 20. He had boarded a yacht at Marina at Keppel Bay at around 2 pm on September 19 with about 15 others, including members of the Assam Association Singapore.

The yacht's captain and his assistant testified that several passengers, including Garg, had been drinking alcohol before boarding. They said the singer was visibly unsteady and had to be supported by his friends while boarding the vessel and continued to require assistance to move around on board.

According to the court, passengers were briefed to wear life jackets before swimming. When the yacht arrived near Lazarus Island at about 2.30 pm, Garg initially put on a life jacket and entered the water. However, ASP Lim said he later removed it, finding it too large. After returning to the yacht and being helped up while breathing heavily, Garg decided to swim again and refused a smaller life jacket that was offered to him.

"He did not wear a life jacket, despite repeated reminders by the yacht captain," ASP Lim testified. Garg then swam towards Lazarus Island without flotation support, while others urged him to return. Moments later, he became motionless and was seen foaming at the mouth.

Video footage recorded by witnesses and played in court showed Garg removing his life jacket and struggling to get back onto the yacht. ASP Lim added that witnesses stated Garg did not display suicidal tendencies and was not under duress or coercion before his death.

Another witness, Dr Chan Shijia, a pathologist with the Health Sciences Authority, testified that Garg had bruises on his chest and lips, but these were consistent with resuscitation efforts. Medications for hypertension and epilepsy, conditions Garg had, were found in his blood, with no other drugs detected.

The inquiry was attended by members of the public as well as Garg's uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, and his nephew. Manoj was allowed to read a statement in court seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding his nephew's death.

"On September 19, Zubeen walked out of his hotel room alive and full of promise, but at the end of the day he was gone," he said, as quoted by CNA, adding that Garg's family and fans wanted to know exactly what had happened.

State Counsel Sean Teh told the court that 35 witnesses are expected to testify in the case, with seven called on January 14. The coroner's inquiry, which is to establish the cause of death and the circumstances leading to it, is scheduled to continue on February 3 and 4.

Separately, the court heard that following Garg's death, a special investigation team in India charged several individuals, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and three associates of the singer, with murder.