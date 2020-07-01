Zoom Video Communications Inc claimed on Wednesday that it has added more than 100 features to video conferencing as a part of its 90-day plan for addressing security and privacy concerns.

The company mentioned that it has noticeable progress for a transparency report that provides information related to the requests Zoom receives for data, records, or content, and also the report is going to be out later this year with details on government requests for the users' account information.

Zoom Adds 100 Features

The company's teleconferencing platform has seen a surge in users as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions around the world indoors. However, it came under fire over privacy and security issues, prompting Zoom to roll out major upgrades. To address those concerns, it has embarked on a 90-day plan and hired several security experts, including former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser, to address privacy concerns.

It plans to offer end-to-end encryption for video calls to both free and paying users and launch a trial version in July. Last week, Zoom took another step towards tackling these concerns and named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

(With agency inputs)