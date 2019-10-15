Zoë Kravitz has been announced as the new face of Catwoman, and it couldn't be any more purr-fect! The actress will be stepping into the role for Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, which will also star Robert Pattinson.

According to reports, Kravitz will be starring as the famous feline anti-hero alongside Pattinson, who was cast for the role of Bruce Wayne earlier this year. The Big Little Lies actress commented on the major news update after her devoted husband, Jason Momoa shared a snap of the announcement on his social media.

"I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off-screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," the Game of Thrones actor wrote on his Instagram post caption. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear." To which Kravitz responded: "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."

According to Variety, the role of Catwoman had Kravitz, Zazie Beetz of Atlanta, Baby Driver's Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in the running, but the character ultimately went to the High Fidelity actress, despite some worry about scheduling issues with Fantastic Beasts.

It is still not completely clear as to whether Reeves' version of Batman will have the Catwoman as a love interest for the Caped Crusader, a plot that has been extensively explored in the past. But as of now, Kravitz and the Twilight star are the only two actors whose names have been attached to the project.

The Warner Bros. and DC joint venture will go into pre-production in the coming summer, and even though no official date has been selected by the makers yet, it is being said that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. The Batman is scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2021.

Reeves, who took over directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017, saw it as a chance to get going his own Batman for his directorial venture after Affleck announced his departure from the role following Justice League.