Fans who have been suspecting a romantic relationship brewing between 'Euphoria' co-stars Jacob Elordi and Zendaya Coleman need to hold their horses as Elordi himself has given an insight into his relationship with Coleman. The actor opened up about his relationship with the co-star during an interview with GQ Australia, which was published on Monday. The Australian native revealed that he has brotherly love for Coleman. "She's like my sister," he told the magazine.

Incredible artist and a very caring person

The actor also raved about his HBO drama series co-star and called her "an amazing creative." "She's super dope to work with," he continued. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. [Creator] Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop."

GQ Australia honoured the 23-year-old actress as GQ's Woman of the Year and Elordi was honoured as the magazine's TV Actor of the Year. Elordi and Coleman sparked romance rumours when the duo went out for a trip to Greece and were spotted enjoying the time together last summer.

Qualities Coleman looks for in a partner

This is not the first time Coleman has been romantically linked to a co-star. Previously, the actress was linked to her 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' co-star Tom Holland. But Coleman set the record straight that the two were just friends.

Revealing the qualities she looks for in a partner, Coleman told CR Fashion Book that she looks for someone who can make her laugh. On the other hand, Elordi dated Joey King whom he met during Netflix's teen comedy 'The Kissing Booth'. The duo were together for over a year before parting ways in 2018. On the work front, Elordi is shooting for 'Kissing Booth 2' and is set to reprise his villainous role in a second season of 'Euphoria.'