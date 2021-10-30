Zayn Malik Dropped by Record Label 'Over Fears He's Smoking Strong Cannabis' Amid Yolanda Row

Zayn Malik's US record label RCA has dropped the singer amid the Yolanda Hadid feud, The Sun reports. The company's move comes after claims from sources close to him alleging that the former One Direction member has been increasingly smoking "extremely strong" cannabis. Malik pleaded no contest to his partner, Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda's claims that he "physically struck" her during an argument that unfolded at the Pennsylvania home shared by the couple in September. Malik, however, denied having any "physical contact" with Yolanda.

A senior music source from the record label RCA told The Sun about the firm's decision of dropping Zayn Malik on Thursday, October 28. "A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn's life and career back on track, but nothing has worked. So many people who have worked with him have just given up," the source told the outlet. Adding that Malik is "almost impossible to control or guide," the source stated that the company had decided to cut ties with him a while ago. "A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this."

Fans dissed the company for axing Zayn Malik over smoking cannabis

The singer has often spoken openly about smoking marijuana, revealing that it helps him with his "creative process" as a musician. His fans, however, were not convinced that the singer got axed for 'smoking cannabis' and called RCA "rude". Some fans even raised suspicions over the reason given by the company to fire the singer amid a "family incident". "The family incident is one thing but his record label is dropping him for smoking 'extremely strong cannabis'? Why are they announcing it now and not before if they gave up on him ages ago?" one person tweeted.

Other fans came in support of the singer and asked, "Who said he doesn't smoke cannabis In his rap?" before adding that he "doesn't deserve all this hate."

Zayn Malik was accused of calling Yolanda Hadid a "Dutch slut" during the argument

According to Page Six, during the heated argument, Malik allegedly called Yolanda a "Dutch slut" and screamed at her telling her to "stay away from [my] f**king daughter [Khai]." Although the singer denied any physical contact between him and Yolanda, he is accused of having "grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Malik was then reported to have dialed Gigi, who was not present during the altercation, and yelled at her to "strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house."