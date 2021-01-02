Ex Miss Great Britain and a former 'Love Island' star Zara Holland has reportedly been arrested while she was trying to flee Barbados with her beau Elliot Love, who had tested positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old beauty queen and Love were arrested while they were trying to board a plane to the UK to avoid being taken to a quarantine home.

The two could now be facing a jail term and a hefty fine in Barbados for breaching the coronavirus rules. The lovebirds were in the Caribbean Islands to usher in New Year and reportedly have had a test after they arrived there six days back.

Criminal Offence

Holland, 25, and Love, 30 were tested when they arrived on the island Sunday afternoon and were ordered to isolate in their hotel room to await the results. The results came back on Tuesday and Love tested positive, according to The Sun. Following that, the couple was reportedly given red wristbands, which are handed out by hotels for guests who have not yet tested negative for the virus. However, the duo allegedly cut them off and tried to make their way to the airport in a taxi.

A staff member at the £300-a-night Sugar Bay resort hotel reportedly found the bands discarded and informed police, who reportedly tracked the couple at the airport, where they were arrested. According to sources quoted by Daily Nation, the couple was then taken into police custody and then transported to a quarantine facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

The source further said that Holland was found distressed and crying after her arrest. She also provided a second test on Thursday and tested negative and has been allowed to leave but her whereabouts are still unknown.

No Easy Respite

Although Love has to stay at the quarantine facility till he tests negative for Covid-19, it isn't going to be easy for the couple. Once released the couple could face charges of breaching the quarantine protocol which carry a $50,000 (£18,000) fine, imprisonment for a year or both.

According to The Sun, Holland, who was on 'Love Island' in 2016, denies any wrongdoing and Love, whose symptoms are said to be mild, told a friend: "We put a small foot wrong and now everybody is yelling at us." However, this isn't the first time that she has landed in trouble.

She lost her beauty crown after video aired on 'Love Island' of her performing oral sex on another contestant. Holland now runs a fashion boutique with her mother. Barbados chief medical officer Kenneth George said several British tourists have violated the island's Covid-19 rules. A tourist was jailed for six months earlier this week for breaching Barbados' strict Covid-19 protocols, even though he had only popped out for a drink.