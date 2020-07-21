Zachery Dereniowski, born on June 27th, 1993 in Windsor, ON Canada. At present, he is a medical student at the highly-regarded University of Sydney in Australia and a well-known Social Media Influencer motivating and guiding not only medical students to maximize their MCAT scores but also helping people to beat mental illness and assuring them life is much more than the struggles. Along with this he enjoys playing basketball, exploring the outdoors, and working out. In his spare time, he indulges in watching scary movies and considers himself a scary movie buff. With his busy schedule, he still manages to make time for traveling, New Zealand being his favorite destination.

As far as his education is concerned, he has done his Bachelor of Human Kinetics in 2016 from the University of Windsor, Windsor, ON, and Post-Baccalaureate in Pre-Medical Studies in December 2017 from Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, MI.

Struggles being a part of each one of our lives, he too faced them

In his first year of college, he managed to attain only a 0.59 GPA and was Required to Withdraw from the Biochemistry Program. He didn't fall after this failure, rather he grew and got ultimately inspired by it. He returned to college, completed his remaining studies with a 4.0 GPA and scored over a 510 on the MCAT in his first attempt.

When you rise above the failure and decide to never look back

Thereafter his entrepreneurial journey in this space began. He decided to post his academic story and 0.59 GPA freshman year transcripts on Instagram. He was inspired by a stranger who explained his own academic story and how he could relate. This reminded him of being completely taken back and realizing that his story could help others. From then he began posting daily. He started working privately as an MCAT mentor. As a result, Examkrackers, a large test prep company in this space, offered him to work as their first and only MCAT Mentor. He gratefully accepted this offer, also this will allow him to expand travel across the United States to speak with thousands of students at pre-medical conferences. Recently, he has become one of TikTok's top mental health advocates, reaching 400K followers in less than 6 weeks.

His approach towards life

He believes life is not about an individual but more about the impact one leaves in bettering the lives of others. To him, the purpose of life is to use his experience to help others. He says that his purpose in life is to empower others and believes in a formula that is:

"Vulnerability = Relatability = Empowerment."

His plans

He plans to pursue either orthopedics, pediatrics, or psychiatry. Furthermore, he wants to continue to help students worldwide and raise mental health awareness. At present, as a medical student, he wants to continue to help mentor-driven pre-medical students and be a voice of millions in hopes of continuing to raise mental health awareness.