Actor Zachary Levi is excited to be back for another adventure with the sequel of superhero movie, Shazam!, and has revealed the official title of the upcoming part. Levi brought together director David F. Sandberg and stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman for a panel at the virtual DC FanDome to reveal the title.

The second part is called Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi kicked off the virtual meet, which he called Shazoom call, by stating that he was "a little limited" about what he could talk about when it came to the sequel.

In May, Levi had said that the Warner Bros project was in the scripting stage. The film was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but was pushed to November 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first Shazam! was released in 2019, going on to make $365 million at the box office.

Levi Opens Up About Physical Change for 'Shazam!'

Earlier this year Actor Zachary Levi spoke about how he underwent a physical transformation for Shazam!, but not because he was asked to by the makers of the superhero movie.

"I'm really grateful that nobody at Warner Bros., DC, New Line said, 'You've got to be in a certain shape to do this', as far as physical appearance is concerned. But they did say they wanted to make sure that I could physically do all the things that they were going to need me to do, to which I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, me too'," Levi said in a statement.

"But beyond that, I also wanted to look as much the part as I could for just my own confidence and my own kind of journey as a man, and as an actor filling the shoes of this character. I wanted to go and have a transformation," he added.