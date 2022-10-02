Zach Loesch: Hero Coast Guard Receives Congratulatory Call From Biden Days Before He's About To Be Fired By POTUS

A hero coast guard received a congratulatory call from President Joe Biden. Zach Loesch was personally thanked by Biden for his heroic work performed during search and rescue operations in response to Hurricane Ian. But, within a few weeks, Loesch is about to be fired by Biden over the military's COVID-19 policy.

"Biden spoke today with Lieutenant Commander Christopher Hooper and Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch to personally thank them for the heroic work that they and their Coast Guard colleagues have performed during search and rescue operations in response to Hurricane Ian," according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden Makes Congratulatory Call Zach Loesch

Biden thanked him for saving lives and asked for a report on the work that continues to rescue Floridians. He also asked if he needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues.

Zach Loesch Will Be Discharged From Services In Two Months

Loesch indicated they have gotten what they need to execute their vital mission.

Loesch is due to be discharged from his services within two months as he refused to get vaccinated. He has applied for a religious exemption, which is typically made in the military over the use of fetal tissue in the vaccine.

Loesch Has Refused To Get Vaccinated

During the call with Biden, Loesch didn't bring up the issue of his dismissal. He revealed that it was not appropriate to bring up such an issue during the congratulatory call.

Service members who refuse to be vaccinated will be discharged from the services, according to the reports.

As of September 2022, there are 2,632 unvaccinated US Coast Guard members. The military branch with the most unvaccinated members is the US Marine Corps with 8,913, followed by the Air Force with 3,955, then the Navy with 2,623, and the branch with the least unvaccinated members is the US Army with 1,337, according to Daily Mail.

Read more