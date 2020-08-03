Actor Zac Efron wants to sell his home in Los Angeles and move to Australia. According to TMZ, the "Baywatch" star wants to live in the Byron Bay area of Australia, reports femalefirst.co.uk. It is being reported that Efron wants to get away from the paparazzi, and for a change of scenery.

The 32-year-old actor isn't worried about having to attend meetings in the US, and plans to do it virtually. Back in 2017, Efron admitted he has "fallen in love" with Australia. Talking about the sequel to the Baywatch movie, Efron said: "I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach. And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here."

Sneaking Over to Australia

The High School Musical star said he frequently visits the country and has made some "great friends" during his trips. He added: "I've come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I've] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well."

DiCaprio Tips to Handl Fame

Previously, Efron also confessed that actor Leonardo DiCaprio taught him how to cope with fame and gave him tips on managing life in the spotlight. "I was just kind of going to wait for him [to talk] and sure enough he had his hat down low and then as soon as the ball went to the other side he was like, 'Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?', Efron said.

And I was like, 'Yeah, dude'. So he wrote his phone number down and handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw and I took it," he added.