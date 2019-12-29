Hollywood actor Zac Efron was taken to Australia from Papua New Guinea as he suffered an an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency", as per reports.

The 32-year-old actor who shared screen space with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch was filming a documentary series named 'Killing Zac Efron' when he came down with a 'form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection' just before Christmas, as reported by Dailymail UK.

Efron was flown to Brisbane, Australia from Papua New Guinea on a 'life-or-death flight' with the assistance of medical professionals.

After arriving in Brisbane, he was admitted in a private hospital in Spring Hill and is said to be "in a stable condition". At the hospital, he received treatment for several days, before being "given the all-clear" by doctors to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve.

Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organisation that oversaw Efron's flight, told The Sunday Telegraph that he could not discuss patient information, but confirmed they "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".

The actor had flown to Papua New Guinea at the beginning of December for the filming of the series, which will follow Efron as he will go deep into the jungle of a remote and dangerous island.