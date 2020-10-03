British actor Frank Windsor, who starred in Z-Cars and Softly has died at the age of 92. The actor's death has been confirmed by his agent, who said that the actor died peacefully at his home on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved client, Frank Windsor, at the age of 92. Frank passed away peacefully at his home in London on Wednesday, September 30, 2020," Frank Windsor's agent said in a statement.

There will be no funeral or memorial service, however, a private cremation will take place as his ashes will be laid to rest with his beloved son David, according to Frank's wish. On the personal front, Frank is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Mary, who was by his side until the actor's last breath.

Frank Windsor was a student of acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama. He was well-known for his work in Television but also had an enjoyable career in the theatre. Frank W Higgins who was born on July 12, 1928, began his professional career with radio. He was the founding member of Oxford and Cambridge players, portraying classical characters in theatres.

The actor made his debut in television with a series of Shakespearean plays starting in 1960. He is better known for his famous roles in 'Z-Cars', 'Casualty', 'Softly Softly', and 'Peak Practice', which also included starring alongside Prunella Scales in production of 'What the Butler Saw'.

Well, the actor unlike many others had a career spanning almost five decades. In Z-Cars, Windsor stepped into the popular character, 'Detective Sergeant John Watt' between 1962 and 1965, as well as its spin-offs Softly, Softly, and Softly, Softly: Taskforce from the year 1966 to 1976. Frank Windsor born as Frank W Higgins played a number of other key roles on television.