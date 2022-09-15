Yvon Chouinard: Patagonia Founder Donates His $3 Billion Company To Battle Climate Change

A businessman is giving away his billions of dollars of company to fight climate change. Yvon Chouinard, founder of outdoor clothing and gear company Patagonia, has left the ownership of the company. The ownership of the 50-year-old company has been transferred to a non profit organization.

The trust will use the profits of the company for environment conservation efforts. Chouinard along with his wife and two children all have given away the ownership of the company, which is valued around $3 billion.

"Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it's more nuanced than that, but we're closed today to celebrate this new plan to save our one and only home. We'll be back online tomorrow," said Patagonia in a tweet.

The company also stated that instead of "going public, you could say we're going purpose. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we'll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth."

Stating that he never wanted to be a businessman, Chouinard said that he started as as a craftsman, making climbing gear for his friends and himself, then got into apparel.

He said that as "we began to witness the extent of global warming and ecological destruction, and our own contribution to it, Patagonia committed to using our company to change the way business was done."

More to follow