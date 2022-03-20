Yuri Gagarin's Name Removed from Space Conference Over Russia's War In Ukraine

Space Foundation has removed the name of Yuri Gagarin, the first man who traveled into space, from its upcoming event over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The foundation, a Colorado-based organization, renamed its symposium which is scheduled to be held from April 4-7.

Yuri's Night Renamed

"In the light of current world events, the 2022 Space Foundation Yuri's Night is Renamed "A Celebration of Space: Discover What's Next," said the foundation.

The non-profit organization also maintained that the focus of this fundraising event remains the same - to celebrate human achievements in space while inspiring the next generation to reach for the stars.

The organization's mentioning about the 'current world events' clearly pertains to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and suggests that Yuri Gagarin's name is removed because he was a Russian.

The move drew criticism from users on social media with many saying they are punishing a Russian who achieved something fifty years back just because another Russian in 2022 has made a wrong decision.

Hatred Against Russians

It is the first time that the space sector is taking a decision with regard to the political developments in the ground and removing a person's name from the title just because he belonged from a country that started the war.

The move is indicating anti-Russian sentiment emerging in organizations that are led by Westerners.

The West's actions were justified until those targeted Kremlin-led oligarchs and others but such a move against a cosmonaut suggests rising hatred against Russians in the Western world.

Gagarin, the Soviet-era cosmonaut who died in 1968 in Moscow, had traveled in space in 1961. He was killed in a crash of two two-seat jet aircraft with another field during a routine mission.

