Yuhsin Galaxy Su's Unique Eb Clarinet Sound Captivates International Audiences

"There's an uncharted sphere of emotional and sonic possibilities that the clarinet can explore," says Yuhsin Galaxy Su, one of the newest San Francisco Symphony Orchestra appointees.

Su's career is distinguished by high-profile performances and awards showcasing her outstanding talent and artistic vision. Her accomplishments include winning the prestigious San Francisco Second Clarinet Audition in 2024 and performing as principal clarinet for the Colburn Symphony Orchestra and the Taiwan Connection Symphony Orchestra.

Being included as second clarinet in the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra is a personal achievement for Su and an essential moment for her instrument. In a field dominated by traditional orchestral positions, Su is reinventing what it means to be a clarinetist in modern music.

Reinventing the Art of the Clarinet

Her approach to the clarinet is anything but conventional. "The clarinet has always been seen primarily as an orchestral instrument," she explains. "But its range, dynamic contrasts, and ability to convey deep emotion also make it a powerful solo instrument." This perspective has driven her to push the boundaries of the clarinet's role in ways that have captivated audiences and even critics.

Her solo performances shed light on the clarinet's versatility, and she does this through technical expertise and deeply emotional experiences. Su's 2014 performance of André Messager's "Solo de Concours" at the Morningside Music Bridge in Canada was praised for its expressive depth and dynamic contrasts, raising the bar for solo clarinet repertoire.

In 2022, Su's solo recital in Taiwan solidified her as a pioneering musician. Her rendition of Gershwin's "Three Preludes" was a masterclass in fusing jazz inspiration with classical skill, unveiling the clarinet's versatility across genres. These renditions redefine the clarinet's role in modern music, making it more than an instrument made for concerts but also a declaration of artistic intent.

Mastering the E Flat Clarinet

Su's most notable contribution to the business is her mastery of the E flat clarinet, an instrument less commonly performed due to its challenging nature. "The E flat clarinet's higher pitch requires precise technique and control," says Su. "But its unique sound can add a remarkable dimension to solo and orchestral pieces."

Her performances on the E flat clarinet have been met with critical acclaim. In 2017, at the Helsinki Music Centre in Finland, Su's interpretation of Ravel's "Daphnis et Chloé" was described as "breathtaking" by critics. The following performance of Strauss's "Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40" at the Krzysztof Penderecki European Centre for Music was praised for extracting a whole, warm tone from the higher-pitched instrument, a feat few can accomplish with such finesse.

The Future of the Clarinet in Contemporary Music

Due to the efforts of musicians like Su, the clarinet's future in contemporary music seems promising. Her upcoming projects include a global tour with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and a series of solo performances at major international festivals. Each performance is an opportunity to elevate the clarinet's status further.

"The clarinet has much more to offer than we traditionally expect. I aim to continue exploring its potential and sharing its beauty with audiences worldwide," says Su.

Su's compositions revitalize the clarinet's use and enhance the larger musical canon, guaranteeing that this adaptable instrument will continue to captivate listeners for many years to come.