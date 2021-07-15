Yu Xiaoguang Cheating On Actress Choo Ja Hyun? Mysterious Woman Caught Sitting on Chinese Actor's Lap [Watch Video]

Chinese actor Yu Xiaoguang is facing allegations of cheating on his wife and Korean actress Choo Ja Hyun after a video of a girl sitting on his lap went viral. He is now being slammed by netizens as they accuse him of being an unfaithful husband to her.

Reports have claimed that he was caught getting intimate with a woman in public. A video of the mysterious girl sitting on his lap inside the car is doing rounds online. In the clip, before getting into the car, they reportedly were spotted together at a late-night party

After it went viral, many condemned him assuming that he was cheating on his wife. Many started advising Choo Ja Hyun to divorce him since there was no point in staying with him.

Netizens Reaction

EIP: This is sad if its true, alleged cheating scandal for #ChooJahyun husband of a video circulated showing a woman sitting on his lap or something!The video was released on Weibo by the Chinese!Now its on Korean news!

She is #Kimgoeun senior in #BHEntertainment in quarantine -: I don't get women who stay with cheaters. Hopefully she dumps the trash. doly basumatary: Omg I can't....y would you let another woman sit in your lap Lillian Aiwohi: I'm sad...tell us that woman was actually his wife Folded handsFace with hand over mouthDisappointed face NeedKPOPFollowers: does this Yu Xiaoguang have a twitter so that we can trash him? Choo Ja Hyun is such a good person and her family prefered male over female so they did not treat her well and she hoped to get married and be loved. So she did and even had a son with this guy...

Meanwhile, the actor's agency BH Entertainment has denied the rumours of cheating on his wife. According to the press release, she knows the woman for many years and they partied along with other friends.

"It happened when he was returning home after meeting with his acquaintances this past May. Those who appear in the video are close acquaintances with the director who also travels with their family. No matter how close an acquaintance, he'll be paying attention to actions that could cause misunderstanding. As many people care about Woo Hyo Kwang and Choo Ja Hyun, they'll be more careful about their future actions," Allkpop quotes him as saying in a press release.

This is the second time that he has been caught in such controversy. In 2017, he was spotted holding the hands of a girl at a late-night party. He had clarified that the woman in question was his classmate and they had a meal along with other friends.

Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun tied the knot in 2017 after dating for two years. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2018.