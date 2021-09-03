'You've Never Been Pregnant': Jen Psaki Defends Biden by Firing Snarky Reply to Male Reporter

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki lashed at a male reporter on Thursday after he questioned how President Joe Biden could support abortion rights despite his Catholic faith. His question came amid an uproar over the Supreme Court's decision to allow a restrictive Texas abortion law to remain in place.

"Following up on the Texas law, why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?" Owen Jensen, reporter for Catholic television network EWTN, asked the press secretary on Thursday afternoon.

'I Know You've Never Faced Those Choices - You've Never Been Pregnant'

Psaki initially responded by saying it's the president's belief that "it's a woman's right, it's a woman's body and it's her choice."

Jensen pressed further, asking, "Who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child?"

"He believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions. And up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor," Psaki said before firing back, "I know you've never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected."

Jensen is the Washington DC Correspondent for Catholic TV Network EWTN.

The law Prohibits Abortions Once Fetal Heartbeat Detected, Usually At 6 Weeks

Psaki snapped at the male reporter after the Supreme Court late Wednesday denied an effort by abortion rights groups to halt a Texas law that bans people from having procedures after six weeks of pregnancy, which is the most restrictive law in the nation.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in May, but didn't take effect until Wednesday.

Biden vowed to directly challenge the Supreme Court, by ordering the agencies to apparently circumvent the ruling and 'ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.

Social Media Reactions

Many internet users called the male reporter a "misogynist man". One Twitter user said," Catholic zealots should not be allowed in the people's house. Go away, Zealot! Come back when you understand the separation of church and state." Another wrote, "I absolutely despise this woman but her answer is spot on.

One comment read, "Why are religious channels even allowed to be in the Press room? They are not press; they are religious propaganda. They don't allow TYT in, but they allow EWTN?"

Others believed her "snotty" remark had nothing to do with what that reporter asked and it usually happens when she doesn't have an answer.

One Twitter user said, "I thought men could get pregnant according to her...so her hissy-fit outburst here makes no sense...and is sexist; xenophobic, and racist....according to her." Another wrote, "So only women can have babies? I thought democrats believed men could birth as well. Jen shouldn't make such hateful assumptions."