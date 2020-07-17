The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has gone over 23,000 with new cases getting reported in the Yamaguchi Prefecture of Honshu, which is the nation's largest and most populous island and home to Tokyo.

The prefecture reported at least three new cases, including two men and a woman. The two men as per reports, got into contact with a man who had traveled across the country for filming videos that got posted on YouTube by the name "Hezu Maryu," according to Japan's Kyodo News as reported by Newsweek.

COVID-19 Spreads from YouTuber

The man was tested positive for the virus in the Aichi Prefecture on July 15, the locals confirmed. As per reports, he met the two men at a restaurant on July 10, where the woman was also present. Yamaguchi Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka named the places that the men had visited at a press conference. He also asked the people who got in contact with the men to report the public health center. There are 40 cases of COVID-19 in the Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Earlier this week, a couple from the US and their daughter had lied about their travel plans after entering the country. The three flew from the US to Haneda Airport on Sunday and got tested for the virus. They reportedly informed the authorities that they will travel to the US Marine Corps Air Station in a rented car. But they instead flew to the Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport before the test results got out, defying the rules banning them from not using public transport.

Coronavirus Crisis

Defense Minister Taro Kono said, "It's an extremely disappointing situation. We have requested the U.S. side dole out a strict punishment and prevent a recurrence of this." The government confirmed that it is going to trace the people who had come in close contact with the family during the flight. The Yamaguchi prefectural government confirmed it would be tracing those who had close contact with the family at both airports and during their flight.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 13.8 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 580,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.