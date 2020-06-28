Popular YouTuber Shane Dawson posted a video on his channel seeking apologies for the use of blackface, N-word, and racist comments in his videos. Shane has 22.8 million subscribers so far and said that he was willing to lose everything in order to be held accountable for his past actions.

Dawson named the video "Taking Accountability," and said that he wanted to own up to everything he did, unlike his past efforts where he simply said sorry for his actions thinking people will stop hating him.

"I'm sorry that I added to the normalization of blackface or the normalization of saying the N-word. It's not a funny word. Especially for a white person to say," Dawson said. Currently, the YouTuber has deleted all the videos with racist content, blackface references from his channel.

Just Sorry for Pedophilic Videos?

His apology video has been watched by more than 7.5 million people and the comments below show that people do not forgive easily. Apart from racist comments and N-word, the YouTuber who is now 32, is also being criticized for the video he posted about pedophilia. "I would never talk about a child in a way that is inappropriate," said Dawson.

In a past video, Dawson pretended to masturbate to a poster of Willow Smith, daughter of actor Will Smith. This video also started resurfacing on Twitter making Willow's mother Jada Pinket and brother Jaden lash out at the YouTuber. "To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses," tweeted Jada Pinket.

"Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit," tweeted Jaden.

Dawson a Pedophile?

In another Pop Blast video from July 1, 2013, Dawson's podcast co-hosted by Lauren Schnipper discussed Dawson's encounter in public with a child who was probably six years old who started speaking to Dawson about Instagram.

The podcast continues as after speaking to the girl, Dawson came home and started searching the word, naked baby. "I went to Google and I didn't want to see child porn. I just wanted to see, let me pretend I'm a pedophile for a second. So I typed in naked baby. First of all, I don't understand why anybody would be turned on by that. But, they were sexy. I'm kidding," Dawson had told.

The YouTuber made the taking accountability video after his fellow longtime YouTube star Jenna Marbles not only deleted all racist videos from her past but also decided to leave the platform.