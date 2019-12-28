Gregory Daniel Jackson or better known by his Youtube stage name "Onision" is a veteran on the website, with his earliest uploads dating back to 2006. Primarily known for his 2009 viral hit song, "I'm a Banana", with it being featured on Tosh O; the Youtuber is no stranger to controversy.

Onision's name has been synonymous with abuse, controversy, and manipulation since 2011 with his behaviour getting worse with the progression of the years. One of the most reviled in the YouTube scene, Onision has a laundry list of character defects that he plays oblivious to while attracting controversies like they are notches on his belt.

His current wife, Lainybot aka Taylor Anderson, whom he married in 2012 and is the mother of his two children, who socially transitioned into a man in early 2019 and now goes by the of Kool Guy Kai is also caught up in the allegations as a facilitator and enabler for Greg's abuse ways.

Sarah, who was the first to sit down with Chris Hansen, revealed her relationship with the couple and the manipulation she was subjected to during testing years in her life. Murmurs became riot chants with Sarah's twitter testimony accusing the couple of 'grooming' her during her teenage years to dump her after sexually exploiting her.

Hansen has entered the chat

Sarah, who was the first to sit down with Chris Hansen, revealed her relationship with the couple and the manipulation she was subjected to during testing years in her life. She claims to have been lured into a relationship with Kai to then be coaxed into a three-way relationship with Greg. Patient Zero or Shiloh, one of Greg's former girlfriend and ex-fiance during 2011 also came forward with an hour-long interview where she told her story.

The pattern in the stories is similar, an underage girl with issues of her own becomes a fan of the Youtuber and his wife, contact them and are flown out to meet them. They are allowed to stay in Greg's Washington State home as help, later, they are coerced into a polyamorous relationship with the married couple. Billie, another woman who had spent time with the couple made similar accusations while sitting down with Chris Hansen.

Greg's bizarre behaviour has been covered extensively by YouTubers over the years, however, with Chris Hansen entering the scene, it seems the Youtuber is finally going to get his comeuppance. Hansen is aware of Greg's perceived legal savvy and his penchant for making people signing un-notarized NDA's and plans to attack him on a charge he isn't going to be able to shake off, the charge of soliciting compromising pictures from minors which is a federal offence.

Hansen, over the past couple of months, has been sitting down with women wronged by Onision and been giving them a platform to tell their stories and experiences. He has also been hinting at involving the FBI to investigate the matter while gathering as much evidence as he can on the subject.

Onision has lost his Patreon, which was a major part of his income but continues to upload exaggerated video reactions to the situation unfolding onto Youtube. With Chris Hansen hot on his trail, it may be the end of the Onion-boy, once and for all.