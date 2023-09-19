YouTube Suspends Russell Brand's Ad Revenues from His Channel that Boasts 6 Million Subscribers and Helps Him Earn $1.2 Million a Year

YouTube has suspended Russell Brand from being able to earn any money through his channel, citing a violation of their Creator Responsibility policy. This move by YouTube means Brand will no longer be able to generate revenue through ads on his channel, despite earning an estimated $1.25 million a year from his YouTube content.

The 48-year-old content creator produces around five videos per week, catering to his extensive subscriber base of 6.6 million. Under the terms of his suspension, Brand, whose net worth is estimated to be between $18.5 million and $50 million, will retain the ability to upload videos to the platform but he will not receive any advertising revenue from these videos.

YouTube's Axe on Brand's Earnings

In a statement announcing the suspension YouTube said, "If a creator's off-platform behavior harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community. This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand."

In addition to his main YouTube page, Brand has associated channels like Football Is Nice (20,000 subscribers), Awakening With Russell (426,000 subscribers), and Stay Free With Russell Brand (22,200 subscribers). These channels are part of his YouTube presence and collectively contribute to his content offerings on the platform.

Advertisers pay YouTube to show their advertisements before, during, or after videos. Content creators generally do not have control over the specific ads shown.

The advertising revenue generated from these ads is then divided between YouTube (the platform owner) and the content creator, with each typically receiving approximately half of the revenue.

However, in Brand's current situation, due to the suspension, he won't receive advertising revenue from his main channel.

The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches both reported allegations of violent and predatory behavior against Brand from 2006 to 2013 that included rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

Today, it was revealed that the BBC had taken Brand-related programming off of their iPlayer platform. Since Monday night, Brand's appearances on two episodes of QI from 2018 and a 2021 Joe Wicks podcast that included him as a guest are no longer accessible.

In Troubled Waters

The recent developments follow the postponement of the remaining shows of Brand's Bipolarisation tour. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police confirmed receiving a report regarding an alleged sexual assault, prompted by the media allegations surrounding the comedian and actor.

Russell Brand has vehemently denied the allegations, stating that all his relationships have been consensual.

The impact of the scandal on Brand's professional engagements has been substantial. Channel 4 removed all programs associated with Brand from its website, and Brand's PR firm, talent agent, and publisher have distanced themselves from him. Netflix is facing requests to remove his comedy special "Re:Birth" from its platform.

Moreover, YouTube suspended Brand's account from the YouTube Partner Programme due to serious allegations against him, preventing him from making money through advertising on the platform. The suspension also prohibits him from using new or alternate channels to bypass this enforcement decision.

Although Brand still maintains a presence on the video platform Rumble, with a significant following and a weekly live show, the impact on his career and public image is undeniable.

The Rumble channel description reads: "Everybody knows that the old ideas won't help us. Religion is dead. Capitalism is dead. Communism is dead. Where will the answers of the next century lie? Particularly, when we're facing a mental health epidemic and ecological meltdown."

Critics have raised concerns that Brand has set up what they describe as an online "cult" of supporters, particularly since the emergence of the Me Too movement in 2017.

They claim he has provided a platform for conspiracy theories, including those suggesting that major global events like the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, and climate change are distractions orchestrated by the global elite.

Brand maintains a substantial social media presence with 11 million followers on Twitter, four million on Instagram, and a popular podcast. He also has a lucrative 'Stay Free' merchandise range.

While the suspension of his ability to make money on YouTube will undoubtedly impact his income, it is unlikely to significantly affect his overall net worth, which has been estimated to reach as high as $50 million.

His continues to have a diverse online presence and merchandise offerings continue to generate income and maintain his financial standing.