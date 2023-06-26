YouTube Star MrBeast Claims He Was Invited to on Doomed Titanic Submarine Earlier This Month but He Declined

YouTube star MrBeast, who boasts over 610 million subscribers on the video platform, has claimed that he was invited to be on the doomed Titan submarine that imploded on its way to see the Titanic wreckage. On Sunday, MrBeast posted a text to Twitter that appears to show that he had been requested to board the submersible for a trip to the Titanic wreckage.

However, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said that he declined the offer. The Titan submarine disappeared shortly after its launch on Sunday, leading to an extensive search for the submersible and its five passengers, including two billionaires, that lasted for several days.

An Offer He Refused

MrBeast shared a text on Twitter on Sunday that read: "I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no." "Kind of scary that I could have been on it," the YouTube star added.

The 25-year-old internet sensation, famous for his daredevil stunts and challenges, also posted a partially cropped photo showing what seems to be a text message inviting him to join the journey.

"Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along," part of the apparent invitation said.

The sender of the text message inviting him on the trip was not specified.

If he had accepted the underwater expedition, MrBeast would have become part of a diverse group of adventurers that included famed French Navy commander-turned-Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, billionaire Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, along with his 19-year-old son Sulaiman, and the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush.

With 162 million subscribers, MrBeast is the most-subscribed-to personality on YouTube. In 2022, Forbes approximated his net worth to be around $500 million.

Lucky by Chance

It is not known what prompted MrBeast to decline the invitation to go on the Titanic submersible.

MrBeast attributes his achievements to his ability to think creatively and take calculated risks. Additionally, he possesses a keen sense of identifying fresh prospects and securing brand partnerships, which has enabled him to expand his YouTube empire into the realm of food and beverages.

It began with modest beginnings, as he began distributing cash prizes to individuals within his community.

However, this endeavor rapidly gained traction, and by 2018, he donated products worth $100,000 to a homeless shelter. Subsequently, he continued his acts of generosity, surprising an Uber driver, a waitress, and people in parking lots with similar gestures.

In one video, he even dropped $20,000 from a drone and presented a pizza delivery person with the house he was delivering to as a gratuity.

According to Gareth Boyd, head of growth at Finty.com, MrBeast surpassed other YouTubers in popularity due to his unique approach, which extended beyond charitable endeavors. Boyd emphasizes that Donaldson's stunts were distinct and unparalleled compared to anything else being done by his contemporaries.

On Thursday, debris from the submarine was discovered on the ocean floor, indicating that it had suffered a "catastrophic implosion" after its estimated 96-hour oxygen supply was believed to had run out.

The group known as the Titanic Five, who had paid $250,000 each for the ill-fated journey, tragically lost their lives instantly when the submarine experienced a "catastrophic implosion" a mere 1,600 feet away from the front of the sunken ocean liner. This announcement was made by the US Coast Guard on Thursday.