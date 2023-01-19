YouTube sensation Oscar Owen shares his tips for building a successful online business

YouTube sensation Oscar Owen has built a successful online empire with over a million followers and a six-figure company all from his university dorm room. In this article, we explore the strategies and tips used by Oscar to build a profitable online business and provide insight into how others can do the same.

Oscar discovered his love for magic at the age of 8 when he received a magic set as a gift and began performing tricks for friends and family. As he grew older, he honed his skills and eventually turned professional, performing for audiences all over the world and even wowing celebrities. Determined to bring magic into the 21st century, Oscar began teaching the next generation of aspiring magicians his impressive skills.

With the goal of reaching a wider audience, Oscar started his business by creating a YouTube channel where he would upload videos revealing some of the magic best-kept secrets. He saw a gap in the market for high-quality magic tutorials and decided to fill it. His constant uploads and high-quality videos helped him to build his YouTube channel to 1 million subscribers and 200 million views, and his TikTok channel to 300,000 followers. He then started selling products, such as magic courses and personal coaching, to his audience and now generates six figures per year from his business.

The three keys to building a successful YouTube business according to Oscar are:

Key One: Create Quality Content: Oscar believes that "quality content is the foundation of any successful online business and is what will separate you from the competition." To stand out, he makes sure his videos are a cut above the rest by scripting them out, adding voiceovers, and cinematic footage, and doing extensive research to make them the best and establish himself as the go-to expert in the field.

Key Two: Building a community around your channel: YouTube is a social platform, and building a community of engaged viewers is incredibly important. Oscar has built a community around his channel by hosting live Q&A sessions, responding to comments promptly, and running magic competitions where his followers could showcase their own skills and learn from each other. He also sends out weekly emails in his newsletter to keep fans in the loop with the latest news in the magic community.

Key Three: Monetizing your channel: Once you have established a loyal audience and a strong community, the next step is to monetize your channel. Oscar has successfully monetized his channel by selling products such as magic courses and personal coaching to his audience. He also takes advantage of YouTube's monetization options such as sponsorships and advertising.

In conclusion, Oscar's story is an inspiration for anyone looking to start an online business. By creating quality content, building a community around his channel, and monetizing his audience, Oscar has been able to turn his passion for magic into a successful online business.