Google-owned YouTube is coming up with a list of updates, of which, one of the updates says that the video platform may terminate your account if it is no longer commercially viable. It means that YouTube can stop your services at any point of time. But the company didn't exactly state or define officially about "no longer commercially viable", which left creators mystified.

In addition to that, as a reminder, the company has been sending emails to inform all its users about its new terms and conditions, which will come into effect on 10th December 2019. Talking about the changes, the content creators on YouTube feel perturbed about their channels. A lot of creators didn't seem fascinated by the new move by the video-sharing platform.

Few of the creators feel that, as it's an open-content creation platform, by doing this, the company is taking away the voices and hopes of many content creators who are currently present, and who are about to start fresh. YouTubers with 100,000 or fewer followers might suffer more, in case if they are solely dependent on earning money through this source.

The video-sharing platform also says that we might need to terminate our Agreement with bad actors, which affects nascent content creators, especially the ones who are learning new ways to make videos for their channel. Additionally, YouTube says,"If your Google account is terminated or your Google account's access to the Service is restricted, you may continue using certain aspects of the Service (such as viewing only) without an account, and this Agreement will continue to apply to such use".

"If you believe your Google account has been terminated in error, you can appeal using this form". However, looking at the positive side, the company's reason to do so is to keep the content secure from abuse, spam, and malware. This also helps the company to comprehend the content and suggest creators whether to keep, delete or replace the content.

Furthermore, this keeps the content mature, creative, and transparent, which is good for users of all ages to watch without any dismay and incertitude.