The much-awaited Friends reunion may have been deferred twice already owing to the COVID pandemic, but actress Jennifer Aniston promises the delay gives the cast and crew time to make the experience even more special for fans.

"It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed," Aniston, who plays the popular Rachel Green in the show, told deadline.com.

No Date Set

She added: "Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys." The shooting for the reunion special was set to begin in mid-March but was later pushed to May owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. No date has currently been set.

Not a Safe Time to Resume

Aniston said: "Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again... It was, 'how do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Friends stars Aniston along with Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Aniston admits not being a big fan of the year 2020. "I'm supposed to renew my driver's license and I don't want it to say 2020 on it. I just want to get 2020 out and behind us," she said.