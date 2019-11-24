OnePlus is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful smartphone brands today worldwide. The brand which gained popularity as the "flasghip killer" for its feature-rich, premium smartphones w didn't cost an arm and a leg has seen its fair share of criticism, especially with regards to how secure the phones are when it comes to its user's data.

OnePlus has just released a security notification on its official announcements forum revealing that it has discovered that its systems have been breached once again. OnePlus says that the latest breach may have resulted in its users' order information being accessed by an unauthorized party.

The company fears that the breach may have exposed certain users' names, contact numbers, emails, and shipping addresses and that these details could be in possession of the unauthorized parties. However, the company has assured that all payment information, passwords and accounts are perfectly safe. The company has also warned that impacted users may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident.

This isn't the first time the company has released such a security notice. To recall, OnePlus had fallen victim to a similar breach last year where the details of several of its customers were exposed, including the bank card details for some.

Stopping intruder

Meanwhile, OnePlus has assured its users that it has taken "immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security." The company has also said that the impacted users have also been informed by email about the incident. So, if you have received an email from OnePlus today regarding the breach, you have been affected. If not, then you are perfectly safe.

OnePlus has also said that the customers who are affected need not worry or take any additional action on their part. Because it is working on getting the issue resolved as soon as possible. The company is currently working with relevant authorities to further investigate this incident and has also asked its users to contact them with questions or concerns by logging onto its official customer support site.

Oneplus apologized

OnePlus has apologized to its customers saying "we are deeply sorry about this" and says that it is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The company said that it has inspected it's website thoroughly to ensure that there are no similar security vulnerabilities and is committed to continually upgrading its security program.

OnePlus will be partnerering with a world-renowned security platform committed to continually upgrade next month and also launch an official bug bounty program by the end of this year. It's good to see companies own up and take full responsibility of such incidents.

However, user privacy and security is a major concern and companies should have the best measures in place and take extra precautions to prevent such breached from occupy in the first place. Meanwhile, another Chinese smartphone giant, Huawei, has found itself in the middle of a ban in the US following allegations from the government that it has been spying for China.