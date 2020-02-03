Young mom Kahla Maneely had to go through hilarious and yet embarrassing situation after her five-year-old daughter, Myla Eisenhower, took her sex toy, a vibrator, to school assuming it's a ring and wore it on her finger all day long and gave it to her classmate while she got down from the bus after school hours.

Her friend, who also assumed it to be a ring of sorts, proudly showed it to her mom when she reached home and her mom was completely taken aback seeing her little angle with a sex toy on her finger. The vibrator, purple in colour, was in the shape of a ring and hardly anyone could notice that's its only for adults, hence the little girl wore it on her finger and took it to school.

Kahla received a text message from the other girl's mother asking her about the vibrator and shared a picture of it saying 'that your daughter gave this to my daughter in the bus today'. The message read, "Hey ____ gave this to ____ on the bus today?"

An embarrassed Kahla said: "When I saw the picture on the text it took me a second to put two and two together and my heart sank down to the pit of my stomach. I didn't know what to do, I've never been that embarrassed in my whole life.'' Luckily, the other mom was sport and jokingly said: "She might have been in your stuff lol", for which Kahla replied, "Wow, I am mortified!! I don't even know what to say. I am so sorry!".

Kahla shared the chat messages with the other mom and the photo of the vibrator on her Facebook handle and made light of the embarrassing situation and the comments it received were quite golden and popcorn refill worthy. Luckily, both the moms were cool about the situation and laughed it off.