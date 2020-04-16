If talking about marketing & promotions we can attribute this decade as the decade of social media marketing & promotion, with more and more brands relying on social media influencers to promote their products it is becoming an ever-growing place. Macy Mariano is one of such very promising and rising social media influencer on Instagram.

With an impressive 101k count of followers on Instagram handle @wanderwithmacy she is preferred choice of many established lifestyle and travel brands. Macy Mariano who started her modeling career in Miami, after a successful stint as model started trying her hand in travel blogging, and received a great response for sharing amazing and enriching travel experiences. While most of her Instagram content is about fashion, trends and lifestyle, her blog wanderwithmacy.com is focused on traveling experiences around the world.

But success has not been served to her on platter, Macy Mariano has really worked hard to reach where she is today. Most of her time is occupied by her profession as a travel and style content creator, with either shoots for Instagram content ,pitching for brands, connecting and communicating with people, creating great content for Instagram or travelling to some new exotic location she has never been to , and writing great content for her travel blog. But she has no complaints about her hectic lifestyle, she believes that if you love to do something and want to achieve big you really have to work hard to get your goals.

Macy Mariano credits her success to her impeccable knowledge about industry trends and putting in excellent content at right time to right audience. She says that " right strategy and quality of content are two most important aspects of social media marketing. You have to give best quality content at consistent level to right audience to succeed where authenticity of your content is key to proceed."

She is a wise young woman who understands clearly the reality of pressure social media poses on one's life, so keeps her private life away from media glare, and is undeterred by negative impact of social media specially trolling, she only takes inspiration from positive sides of it and focuses on what is good.

Macy Mariano is also not much affected by the competition and challenges in her profession, she believes that everyone is differently talented and has the opportunity to grow. She competes with herself to become better than yesterday. She is up for collaboration than competition and loves to help people get started on their new social careers. She has decided to share everything she has learned and gathered so far of her Influencer progress including a brand list of an influencer's dream.

Four Seasons Punta Mita and Mykonos Panormos Villas are her favorite places to visit so far and she calls her visit to Iceland as one of a kind experience.

With kind of dedication hard work she puts into her profession and clarity of thoughts and vision she deserves all that she has and more. In coming time we can expect her to be counted amongst top social media influencers.