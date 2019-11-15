Kim Kardashian West had teamed up with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe to introduce some amazing fragrances. The Kardashian sisters have finally launched these set of perfumes and gone the extra mile for the KKW Fragrance shoot. The trio wore diamonds that are worth millions of dollars and went on to promote their latest fragrance brand.

The sisters were clad in Lorraine Schwartz's jewellery which is worth $30 million and wore pastel catsuits which they matched with the color of their perfume bottles. For the shoot, the women were seen wearing layered jewelry which was from their family's go-to jeweller, Schwartz. They wore stacked diamond bracelets, many diamond necklaces, earrings and rings that were enormous.

The Kardashian sisters made sure they corresponded their jewelry with their perfume bottles. Khloe wore pink diamond jewelry, while Kourtney wore yellow and Kim wore white diamonds. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder had been obsessing over Tiffany & Co. paperweights for years and would even collect them.

However, her favorite is the emerald cut paperweights and the KKW Fragrance bottle designs are inspired by these. "I've always been obsessed with these Tiffany & Co. paperweights," she says. According to an article published on PEOPLE Kim said, "I thought if I did [a fragrance collaboration] with my sisters, it would be really cute to have a regular diamond, a pink diamond and a yellow diamond."

Kim's perfumes fragrance has tropical floral leaves and ylang oil, while Khloe's fragrance has a seductive and dreamy feel. Kourtney's perfume is an amalgamation of vanilla, jasmine and magnolia. Khloé's fragrance contains "a lot of pink tuberose, jasmine and lilac blossom."

Kim who was once held at gunpoint and then robbed of $10 million worth ornaments says she has changed her lifestyle since the occurrence. On Ellen's show in April 2017, Kim says, "It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before." However, the KUWTK star says, "I just don't care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."