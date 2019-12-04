The second season of stalker drama You featuring Penn Badgley, who plays the charming yet dangerous lead Joe Goldberg, is all set to debut on Netflix on December 26. The makers have been updating fans by releasing new photos each day, giving us more looks at Joe's (Penn Badgley) new life in Los Angeles, along with several new cast members.

The first season follows Joe, a bookstore manager in New York, who upon meeting Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer, becomes immediately infatuated with her. Obsessed with Guinevere, he uses social media and other technology to track her and get closer to her.

The sophomore chapter will see him taking a trip to Los Angeles, where Love Quinn, an aspiring chef, is the next object of his obsession. Victoria Pedretti will play Quinn in the second season.

New stills from You Season 2

One of the images show Joe checking out Quinn in a grocery store. Another features Joe interacting with another new character, Ellie, played by Jenna Ortega.

Quinn's best friends include Sunrise (Melanie Field), a stay-at-home mommy blogger, and her partner Lucy (Marielle Scott), a literary agent. Charlie Barnett plays Gabe, an acupuncturist who might be living LA life to the fullest of all.

"There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," Executive Producer Sera Gamble told TVLine.

Penn and Elizabeth's character

"I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."

Talking about Love's character, Gamble told EW, ''Love is an "artistic" aspiring chef in LA working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store, and she's not interested in social media or branding and much more into leading an interesting life. She's in grief when she meets Joe, and "can sense he too has known life-changing loss." Meanwhile, the cast also includes James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers. Initially a Lifetime series, "You" moved to Netflix as an original series for its second season.