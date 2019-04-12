Located on Level 4, Lobby H of Jewel Changi Airport, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is the perfect place to refresh, relax, and rejuvenate after a flight, during long layovers, or even before super early flights.

Guests can not only enjoy the convenience of the hotel's in-terminal location, but also the convenience of cleverly designed cabins. All YOTELAIR cabins feature adjustable mood lighting, refreshing rain showers, space-saving SmartBedsTM and multiple power points to charge several gadgets at the same time. In addition, guests have access to great F&B options and with a 24/7 gym, it will be easy to stay fit on-the-go.

YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is the only hotel within the Jewel Changi complex and is

easily accessible from all four terminals at Changi Airport, making it perfect for busy international travellers and transit passengers alike. The stunning location also makes it an ideal destination for Singaporeans who want to check out Jewel's shopping scene, food and beverage options, as well as many other attractions.

The new hotel features 130 cabins ranging from Premium Queen Cabins, ideal for two people,

to larger Family Cabins sleeping four, ideal for friends or families. The hotel also features fully Accessible Cabins, catering to the needs of all travellers.

YOTELAIR cabins are affordable, comfortable, and smartly designed with adaptable spaces, providing all the amenities for guests to arrive at their next destination in top form. To ensure guests always stay connected on-the-go, the hotel provides complimentary super-fast WiFi and makes it easy to stream your own content directly to the in-cabin SMART TVs. Catering to the needs of the modern traveller, the hotel can be booked for a minimum of four hours, with check-in / check-out options around the clock, offering a flexible travel experience to the busy traveller on the go.

Guests can also connect, unwind and recharge at KOMYUNITI, YOTELAIR's signature public space and social hub, also ideal for co-working and informal meetings. Spanning two levels, the 68-seat space is accessible 24/7 and serves up light snacks and refreshments throughout the day.

Breakfast packages are also available for those who would like to enjoy a full continental breakfast during their stay. Start your day right by dining at KOMYUNITI which overlooks the impressive Rain Vortex – the world's tallest indoor waterfall and an iconic feature of Jewel Changi Airport. Come evening, guests can enjoy the nightly spectacular Light and Sound show from the perfect vantage point of KOMYUNITI, only minutes away from top-notch cabins, purposefully designed around the needs of the guest.

YOTEL currently also operates a 610-cabin city centre hotel on Orchard Road, Singapore.

LAUNCH PROMOTION

For the best prices, book direct at www.yotel.com. YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is celebrating its grand opening with an amazing opening promotion for overnight stays in a Premium Queen Cabin (from S$140++ per night) and day stay (from S$80++ for four hours). Shower packages will soon be available from $20++, also granting access to the gym. More information on the hotel's opening offer can be found here.