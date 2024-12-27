Yoga is a Path to Inner Peace, Not Just Exercise: Shree Shivkrupanand Swami

A growing discussion around the true essence of yoga has emerged, with advocates emphasizing that yogasana, the physical postures often associated with yoga, is only one aspect of a broader spiritual practice. They argue that the current approach to International Yoga Day, which focuses primarily on yogasanas, misses the deeper purpose of yoga.

"Yogasana is not yoga in its entirety; it is a part of the complete practice. The ultimate aim of yoga is not just physical health but achieving oneness with Paramatma," said Shree Shivkrupanand Swami, spiritual leader.

"Yoga, as outlined in ancient texts, encompasses multiple dimensions, including mental discipline, self-awareness, and spiritual unity. Advocates highlight that while physical postures have gained popularity for their health benefits, the essence of yoga lies in fostering a connection with the divine and transcending material existence," Swami said.

Calls to expand the narrative of International Yoga Day have been growing, urging practitioners and organizations to incorporate meditation, pranayama (breathing techniques), and the philosophical teachings of yoga into public events. Proponents believe that doing so would honor the holistic nature of yoga and preserve its deeper purpose.