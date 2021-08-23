Yoga Instructor Gets Bitten by Iguana on Beach; Video Goes Viral

A video has gone viral on Twitter in which a woman can be seen getting bit by an iguana while doing yoga on a beach. The video was posted by the woman herself, and has caught over 1.7 million views.

The woman from the Bahamas posted the video on her official Twitter account on Friday evening, with a caption â€“ "I get bite from an iguana today, it was bleeding."

She was practising a yoga pose on the beach when the iguana came and bit her finger. She was seen yelling and cussing in response to the attack.

In another video, which was shot from a different angle by one of her friends, she tweeted that her finger started bleeding right after the bite.

Following the thread, she said that there were iguanas all over the beach and people visit there to feed them.

"Ppl go there to feed them all the time," she wrote.

As the video went viral, many users came up showing concern for the instructor's well-being, to which she clarified that she has visited the doctor and received the required antibiotics against the iguana bite.

What are Iguanas?

Iguanas are beautiful and large reptiles that live in the jungles. They can be mostly found in Central and Southern America, along with the Caribbean. According to The Pet Enthusiast, a website solely dedicated to pets, iguanas are very popular as pets, but their owners need to be careful with their bites and unpredictable aggressive nature.

The website states that even though iguana bite is not poisonous, their exceptionally sharp teeth can cause severe cuts and do serious damages.

"Iguanas have atrophied venom glands that produce only a very weak and harmless venom. Their bites can cause serious injuries to the fingers, ankles, wrists, and face," the website said.

Iguanas are herbivorous animals extracting their food source from plants, but there have been several reports of iguanas attacking their owners.

An iguana bite is recommended to be cleaned with warm water and soap, followed by using antibacterial ointment and keeping it covered for few days. The website says that a completed full course of antibiotic treatment should be taken to prevent any kind of bacterial infection or damage caused by the reptile's bite.

The website recommends being careful around pet iguanas as well as wild ones as they can be unpredictable at times. Knowing the language of these reptiles can help foresee the attack and prevent the risk.