Yishun Murder Case: 66-Year-Old Suspect Remanded for Medical Assessment in Singapore

A 66-year-old man has been ordered to be remanded for a medical examination on suspicion of killing a woman in Yishun following a rumored noise dispute.

On Thursday, October 9, Koh Ah Hwee, a Singaporean, appeared in court via video link from his remand location.

The man, dressed in a red polo shirt, did not say much but nodded occasionally to a Hokkien interpreter.

As he faces a High Court charge, the prosecutor requested that he be remanded to Changi Prison's medical center for a medical examination.

The judge issued the order and scheduled a follow-up hearing for October 30.

Last month, Koh was charged in a hospital with killing 30-year-old Vietnamese woman Nguyen Phuong Tra by stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

On September 24, at around 7.25 am, he allegedly stabbed her in a shared hallway on the sixth floor of Block 323 Yishun Central.

When the police got there, they discovered Koh, the woman, and another man lying hurt down the hallway.

Koh had allegedly injured the couple with the knife after a fight arising from a noise dispute.

After being brought to the hospital, the woman passed away.

Koh was ordered to be remanded for additional investigation on October 2, the first time his case was brought up again.

On October 6, he was returned to the scene in an unmarked black van.

At the moment, he is not represented.

He could receive the death penalty if found guilty of murder.