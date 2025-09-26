Yishun Knife Attack: Neighbour Charged for Alleged Murder of Mother of Two

A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder on Thursday, September 25, over an alleged knife attack in Yishun on September 24.

A disagreement between neighbors is said to have been the catalyst for the incident.

Koh Ah Hwee, a resident of Block 323 Yishun Central, is charged with killing 30-year-old Vietnamese national Nguyen Phuong Tra outside a sixth-floor apartment building.

On September 25, Koh, who was hurt in the incident, was charged with murder.

According to court documents, the Singaporean allegedly used a knife to stab Tra in the chest.

Her husband, 33, allegedly suffered severe injuries while attempting to stop Koh.

Following the incident, which happened just before 7.25 am, the couple and their alleged attacker were transported to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Residents claim that Tra and her husband, along with their two small children, were attacked on the sixth floor of the building where they resided.

In the same block, Koh owns a flat on the fifth floor.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the neighbors were attempting to work out their differences over noise complaints.

Jackson Lam, the Nee Soon GRC MP in charge of the region, stated that the conflict had been brought before the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals.

The victim and her spouse suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident. Later, the woman passed away in the hospital.

A total of 75 knife-related incidents were reported in the first half of 2025, according to police statistics released in August, indicating an increase in physical crime cases.

In 2024, there were 59 cases during the same time frame and 131 cases overall.

Koh's case has been postponed until October 2.

In Singapore, offenders convicted of murder face the death penalty.