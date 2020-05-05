The internationally recognised government f Yemen announced on Tuesday nine new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total to 21 and three deaths, the nation's supreme national emergency committee stated on Twitter.

Coronavirus crisis in Yemen

Eight cases were detected in the southern port city of Aden and another infection was recorded in Hadhramout region, it said. The health ministry of the Houthi-controlled government in the north has not announced any infections so far. Authorities have said all suspected cases there had tested negative.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 250,000 people and infecting over 3.5 people globally. The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)