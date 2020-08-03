Nicusor Rafael Mocuta, born in Romania in 1984, he has dual Romanian- American citizenship. He completed his education from the University of Economics.

Mocuta was longing to make his mark but only has $500 in his wallet. He took a flight to Los Angeles with high hopes. He was struggling there to get adapted to the new culture and also didn't have any place to sleep, he used to sit on the benches in the public parks.

After days of struggle, he found a low wage job and he landed on a secure apartment. Mocuta then learned Real Estate Commerce and worked hard to get a Real Estate Broker License. He stayed in the same industry for a few years until he moved to E-commerce.

Mocuta then discovered the potential of E-commerce. He experimented with a lot of things which opened many new doors for him.

Selling on Amazon is a skill that most of us look forward to acquiring but only some of us are successful. It required intellect, wise decision-making skills, and a lot of patience.

Mocuta has the required skills, with hard work and dedication, he attracted massive success. Mocuta has been selling on amazon for the past 7 years now and manages Amazon and Walmart stores for people that wish to sell on these platforms. As a tool to give back to society, he helps people start their online store and can help over 200 people.

Mocuta stated," I did it because I saw a huge opportunity in e-commerce and selling online. I wanted to be a part of it. The part that I can work from anywhere in the world is a big bonus". He says that he wants to focus on the fact that he provides service to the clients to start their business online without any experience. He makes sure his clients get a hassle-free experience. All his clients praise the quality of his service and his dedication towards it.

He has also shared tips to bid procrastination. The tips are as follows:

Let go of the past

Reward yourself

Ask someone to hold you accountable

Minimize distractions

Make a to-do list