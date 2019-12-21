The 51-year-old CEO of YEA has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager nearly a decade ago. He is part of the company that owns the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. According to the details of the arrest warrant affidavit, the victim says that she was assaulted on three separate occasions between the years 2009 and 2010.

The accused George Laughlin turned himself to the authorities on Tuesday and waived his rights to talk about the claims. Laughlin says that the assaults the girl has pointed out never happened. He was released by the Dallas County Jail after posting his bond. The CEO of the company is said to have assaulted the girl when she was 6 and 7 years old.

The allegations surfaced in July

The victim was Laughlin's daughter's childhood friend and a former family friend. One of Laughlin's attorney, Craig Jett, says that the claims have been hard on the family and mentioned that the allegations were false. The claims surfaced in July after the girl told the police that she was assaulted by Laughlin multiple times.

The girl detailed on the allegations to the police after attending two years of therapy which helped in surfacing the memories of the assault. She was previously diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the counsellor said that it was due to sexual abuse.

Three incidents in the young girl's mind

The girl said that she was assaulted when she was friends with his daughter. The victim used to be abused while spending time with his daughter. According to the affidavit, the first incident occurred when she was sleeping as a child in the same room as the Laughlins.

The second incident had the victim getting raped in her friend's room as the girl watched her father commit the crime. The third incident mentioned about Laughlin holding her by the shoulder against a wall while she was on a trip with the family. A man watched the incident take place. The warrant confirms that the victim only remembered the incident after her therapy sessions.

In September Laughlin gave conflicting statements while his family seemed to have been coached with the answers. Detectives stated that he said the victim would have mistaken him with someone else. The Laughlins said that they have no memory of the incident while Jett said that this is affecting the family negatively, which made them a victim as well.