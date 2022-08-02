Yaser Said: Texas Father Accused of 'Honor Killing' Who Was on the Run for 12 Years Goes on Trial

The infamous case of "honor killing" of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17 in 2008 has finally come to trial as their father, Yaser Said is facing charges for gunning down the duo in cold blood. Yaser killed his daughter as they were dating American boys which he believed brought shame to the family.

Yaser took the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas before shooting them inside his taxicab on New Year's Eve in 2008. Sarah had called 911 and told the operator that she had been shot by her father.

The reports of the trial have created furore on social media as the followers are demanding a strict action against Said. A faction has demanded life term of rigorous imprisonment for the accused.

Yaser Said Dubbed as a Monster on Social Media

After killing his daughters, Yaser was on the run for 12 years. He was finally arrested in 2020 and went on trial on the charges of "honor killing".

Said's brother Yassein and his son Islam were arrested in Euless. Both were charged with harboring a known fugitive and are now serving time in federal prison.

Various women rights activists have dubbed Yaser as a "monster" adding that he should be awarded stringent punishment for the crimes. Some even said that the family members knew that Yaser did not approve of the girls' relationships and they should have raised alarm on seeing the red flags.

According to a report published by CBS News, police could not immediately find the teens after 911 call made by Sarah at 7:33 p.m. Much of what Sarah said in the recording was unintelligible, and the dispatcher's repeated requests for her to provide an address went unanswered.

An emergency dispatcher received another call about an hour later from an Irving motel. The sisters' bodies were in a cab, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the back. The caller said he could see blood. "They don't look alive," said the caller at the time, whose name was deleted from the recording, the report stated further.

"IRVING, Texas â€” Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, had big hopes of going to college and living the American dream. Until those dreams were cut short after they were shot and killed. Their accused killer is their father, Yaser Said," read a tweet.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Honor killings. Evil. The red flags were there, but they couldn't be saved from this devil. Send him back to Saudi."