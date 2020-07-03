Yanet Garcia has shared a stunning picture on her Instagram news feed in which she is seen sporting a sultry workout outfit flaunting her toned figure. The photo that was clicked in a studio has taken the internet by storm soon after it got published on the diva's official social media handle. In the eye-popping picture, Yanet shows off her chiseled physique in black and white ensemble with graphic design. The model garnered a lot of attention from her social media fans with her sultry expressions. She strikes a flirty pose and tilts her head towards the left in the picture.

While the black and white outfit of Yanet with a scoop neckline has a classic cut, her high-waist leggings hide her belly button from being visible. The model also styles her locks with French braids while she lets some of her beautiful hair fall in front of her shoulder. The hot modelling sensation and Instagram influencer completes her look with simple accessories that look like a watch or bracelet on her left hand along with a pair of white colored sneakers. The picture has racked up over 175,000 likes and views since the time it was uploaded on Instagram.

Several fans liked the photo and left comments admiring her physique and hot curves. One of her fans on Instagram wrote, "She looks like she does not need to exercise. She already has slim hot figure," while a second wrote, "You are so beautiful" a third fan gushed, "I love you queen." Well, the list doesn't end here. Yanet has a whopping 13.3 million fans following her on the photo-sharing platform today. Her sizzling looks often make fans drool on the internet.

Check out the latest photo of the diva that has left fans pulses racing: