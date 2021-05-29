Ximple Wins Singapore Business Award For Best One-Stop Electronic Platform 2021

Shopping for electronics can be overwhelming for many; typically there are a tremendous number of options to choose from, and it's important to know which ones are worth the time and money investment. Because of that, the Singaporean company Simply decided to develop an all-inclusive app to help consumers with making decisions and then maintaining warranty information in case it's needed.

Ximple's founders started the company in 2018, with the intention of assisting consumers as they shopped for products.After two intense years of development, they released the Ximple app in 2020 and since then have had approximately 13,000 users sign up.The app provides price comparisons, access to electronics reviews and an innovative system to keep track of warranty information so consumers only need to visit one website in order to get the information they need.

Recently the company was nominated for a Singapore Business Award from APAC Insider, which is one of the premiere magazines focusing on the Asia Pacific region and their businesses. The company, listed in the awards by their former name, Ximple Things, received word that their Ximple app won the award for Best One-Stop Electronic Platform.

A representative from the company stated, "We are honored to be featured by APAC Insider and their Singapore Business Awards. As Ximple continues to push for growth and innovation, we continue with one goal in mind: to bring about an all-inclusive consumer electronics platform that eases your lives."

The Singapore Business Award for Best One-Stop Electronic Platform is one of many awards that Ximple has won since their creation. Others include the Silver Award for Startup of the Year from the IT World Awards in 2020, and the Silver Business Award from Horizon Interactive Awards.

The company's unique focus on consumer electronics and their continual work on the Ximple app has helped to make the app one of the most unique options out there. They are quickly making themselves known to be one of the best in the business when it comes to consumer electronics pricing comparisons and tracking warrantees.

With the Ximple app, consumers are able to register the warranty when they purchase any sort of electronic product. Then, the app keeps track of that warranty and lets the buyer know if and when the warranty is going to run out. This helps consumers stay informed and prevents common problems with warranties, especially that of losing the information about a particular warranty. This unique addition is one of the primary reasons that Ximple has been getting a lot of recognition.

