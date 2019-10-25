The online video streaming company Netflix and French production company Xilam Animation have reportedly made an announcement that Xilam will be producing an original CGI animated preschool series named Oggy Oggy. The series will be based on the hit series Oggy and the Cockroaches which has been one of the most popular kids series for the last 20 years.

The new series titled Oggy Oggy follows the life of cat Oggy who is freed from the tyranny of the cockroaches and lives in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of other cats. Whereas, Oggy Oggy is a very special little cat full of curiosity and enthusiasm, who likes to engage with his neighbours and set off on adventures.

"Xilam is one of France's most prolific producers, having developed distinct expertise in non-dialogue animated comedy for kids. We're certain Oggy's kindness and sweet charm will warm the hearts of preschoolers everywhere" Dominique Bazay, director of kids and family international originals of Netflix was quoted by Deadline.

The online video streaming company's other preschool programmes include the likes of Ask the storyBots, Chip and Potato, Mighty little Bheem, Motown Magic, Super Monsters, Word Party, YooHoo to the Rescue a True and the Rainbow Kingdom.

Netflix is all set to launch the preschool originals "Archibald's Next Big Thing", "Go! Go! Cory Carson" and "Chico Bon Bon" from Dreamworks.

Xilam will remain the global second-window linear TV distribution and merchandising rights to "Oggy Oggy".

Marc du Pontavice, the CEO of Xilam Animation, said: "The new collaboration with Netflix was a testimony of their commitment to offering children around the world access to high-quality programs".