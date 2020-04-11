Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch an affordable version of its 2020 flagship smartphone Mi Note 10. Following the FCC certification, the forthcoming smartphone dubbed Mi Note 10 Lite had also appeared on the Thailand certification website NTBC as Xiaomi M2002F4LG. Indications are that the smartphone could be rolled out soon in the Asian market, including Thailand and Singapore.

The Mi Note 10 Lite series

The model number listed in the NTBC listing is different from the one listed in FCC, hinting Xiaomi could roll out two smartphone variants under the Mi Note 10 Lite series.

Though the NTBC listing hasn't revealed anything more about the forthcoming smartphone, the FCC listing has already thrown some light on the device specifications. A GSMArena report claims the Mi Note 10 Lite M2002F4LG and M1910F4G will come with many identical specifications with a few subtle differences.

Two different Mi Note 10 Lites

While the Mi Note 10 Lite M2002F4LG and M1910F4G will pack an identical display, battery capacity, CPU and operating system, the F41 will sacrifice a less-powerful rear camera setup and lack laser autofocus.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

According to an earlier listing, the Mi Note 10 Lite will measure 156 mm long and 73 mm wide and run on Android Q version 10 overlaid with MIUI 11 user skin. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC in the device will probably come accompanied with an 8GB or 12 GB RAM. It will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage version.

Mi Note 10 Lite Camera and Battery

Under the hood, the Mi Note 10 Lite will pack a rear camera setup combining a 64 MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, an 8 MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a 2MP macro camera. The device will also pack a 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charging capability and USB-C charging port, dual-band Wi-Fi and BlueTooth connectivity.