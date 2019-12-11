Xiaomi has finally unveiled its much-anticipated smartphone Redmi K30 after teasing the device in numerous occasions. The upgrade to Redmi K20 would come up with a series of new features including a quad-camera setup and a 6.67-inch 120Hz display.

The Redmi K30 would come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to remain future proof and would support 5G connectivity. It will run on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on Android 10 operating system.

Redmi K30 and K30 5G would come with four RAM variants

The Redmi K30 and K30 5G would arrive in the market in four RAM/storage variants. While the 6GB RAM edition would arrive in 64GB and 128GB storage models, the 8GB Redmi K30 would be available in 128GB and 256GB storage models.

On the display department, the Redmi K30 would sport a 6.67-inch display with a resolution count of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However the screen is an LCD instead of AMOLED, so would disappoint an array of fans. On the top right of the display, Redmi K30 packs a dual-camera setup combining a 20MP selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi K30 has four camera sensors

At the back, however, the Redmi K30 features four camera sensors. The primary 64MP sensor is Sony IMX686 sensor, while the rest of the lenses are an 8 MP ultra-wide (120 degrees FOV), 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi would be the first smartphone maker to feature a Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor in its devices.

On the security department, the new Redmi K30 packs a fingerprint sensor in the power button itself, which is housed on the top right bezel of the device.

Redmi K30 houses a 4500 mAh battery

Since the device comes with such a powerful next-generation processor, it also packs a dual-frequency GPS besides a liquid cooling copper tube to impress the gaming enthusiasts.

Redmi K30 also houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The new Xiaomi flagship will be available in four colour models to choose from- Blue, Purple, Red and White.

The smartphone will be available in China from January 2020

The Redmi K30 6GB RAM models would be available at an MRP price of CNY 1599 (64GB) and CNY 1699(128GB), while the 8GB RAM models would come available at CNY 1899 (128GB) and CNY 2199 (256GB) respectively.

All the Redmi K30 5G models would be available with a price tag of CNY 400 higher for 6GB models and CNY 700 higher for 8GB models than its non-5G variants, i.e. CNY 1999, CNY 2299, CNY 2599 and CNY 2899 respectively. All the devices would be available in China starting in January 2020. They would be unleashed in the Singapore market on a later date.