Xiaomi has officially launched its latest affordable smartphone Redmi Note 9s via a live-streaming event from its Beijing-based headquarters. The latest Redmi smartphone comes with almost identical specifications of Redmi Note 9 Pro but will be available globally.

The Redmi Note 9S is powered by the new SnapDragon 720G chipset and will be available in two RAM variants. The 4 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB of onboard storage and will come in handy at SGD 315, while the 6 GB RAM edition will sport 128 GB storage and could be purchased for SGD 365. Both the devices will be available in the Singapore market starting March 27.

For its price, the Redmi Note 9S packs a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi claims the smartphone display could support HDR10, offer 450 nits of brightness level and will be compliant with the TÜV Rheinland's standards for filtering out blue-ray emission. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and accompanies a punch-hole to house the selfie camera.

Massive battery

The most significant talking point about the Redmi Note 9S is, however, its massive 5020 mAh battery with support of 18W fast-charging. The battery capacity is the highest ever for any Xiaomi smartphone available till date. But the gigantic battery has increased the device weight to some extent. Unlike most of the latest smartphones from the company itself, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S weighs 209 grams. Xiaomi claims the battery will last at least for two days after a full charge. The device measures at 166x77x8.8mm and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which doubles as a power button too.

On its backside, the Redmi Note 9S packs a square camera module consisting of a 48MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device has a selfie camera worth 16 MP with f/2.5 aperture and is capable of recording 120 FPS slow-motion videos.

The Redmi Note 9S will be available in aurora blue, glacier white and interstellar grey colour options. In the event, Xiaomi has announced about a limited edition MFF 2020 of Redmi Note 9S. The company will unveil only 2020 units of the device to celebrate Mi Fan Festival.